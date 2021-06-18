East Texas Now Business Break
Cheryl Wulf, a Republican, is running for Smith County court-at-law judge 3

Cheryl Wulf, a Republican, has announced that she is running for the smith County Court-at-law judge 3 seat. (Source: Wulf Campaign)(Wulf Campaign)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Updated: 50 minutes ago
From the Cheryl Wulf campaign

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - ) Cheryl Wulf announced she will be a candidate for County Court at Law 3 following the informal announcement of retirement by Judge Floyd Getz. She is running as a Republican candidate.

Judge Getz has been serving on the bench since 1999. His court has been the designated court for juvenile matters.

Beginning January 1, 2023, County Court at Law 3 will hear family, civil, misdemeanor criminal, and contested probate cases.

Wulf explains, “I have the qualifications, experience, and dedication to serve this community in an effective manner. I am committed to working hard to have a court that is efficient and provides justice for everyone.”

Wulf grew up in Smith County before earning her bachelor’s degree, with honors, from the University of Texas in Austin and her law degree from South Texas College of Law as Magna Cum Laude. She began her legal career in Houston in 2003. She later moved back to Smith County and opened a private practice in 2011. She is one of only seven attorneys in Texas to simultaneously hold Board Certifications in both Family Law and Personal Injury Trial Law.

Wulf has volunteered countless pro bono hours referred by Lone Star Legal Aid, for programs provided to the community through the Smith County Bar Foundation Volunteer Attorney Program, representing infants placed in foster care with pending CPS cases, and several Veterans assistance programs.

As a candidate for County Court at Law 3, Wulf stands on her commitment to conduct the court in a professional manner; rule according to the law and not re-write the law; being impartial to all parties involved; transparent, and accountable to everyone.

Cheryl and her husband of fourteen years, Curtis Wulf, have three children and live in Chapel Hill. Their children attend Grace Community School in Tyler and the family worships at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. For more information about Cheryl visit wulfforjudge.com

