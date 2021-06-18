East Texas Now Business Break
Central Texas teenager invents device to keep silverware away from germs on restaurant tables

Teens invention available on Amazon
By Gordon Collier
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 17, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Cole Clark was 14 years old when he came up with the idea that would give people peace of mind when eating at restaurants.

He noticed that the restaurant workers would always use the same towel to clean different tables.

“My mother would always put her silverware on a napkin when we’d go out to eat because she was afraid of the germs and bacteria left behind.” Cole said,

His solution is a simple, hard plastic device that fits easily in your purse or pocket and can be used as a buffer between the table and silverware.

" In this day and age, with Covid and everything, you never know what’s on the table. “Cole added.

His parents, Travis and Stephanie Clark got behind the idea and helped him to file patents and find a Texas based manufacturer.

It’s taken them three years to get Freakware on the market.

So why Freakware?

“I’m such a germaphobe that I used to feel like a freak every time we’d go out to eat. Now I know a lot of people feel the same way I do.” Cole said.

The Vanguard senior will be headed off to college soon where he hopes to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.

He’d like to invent more products that help people. “It’s really not all about the money. I just want to help people have some peace of mind.

Freakware sells for less than $20 dollars and be purchased on Amazon or directly from the website www.Freakware.us.

