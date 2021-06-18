East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

CDC: Delta variant expected to be dominant in US

By Associated Press
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky says she expects the delta variant will become the dominant coronavirus strain in the United States. The delta variant, first detected in India, has become dominant in Britain.

“As worrisome as this delta strain is with regard to its hyper transmissibility, our vaccines work,” Walensky told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Friday. She encouraged Americans to get vaccinated and “you’ll be protected against this delta variant.”

Walensky says next week an advisory committee will look at reports of heart inflammation among some 300 people under age 30 who received a coronavirus vaccine.

“Over 200 million doses of vaccine have been given, and really, these events are really quite rare,” said Walensky, adding heart issues generally improve with rest and standard medications.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a church representative, additional parking will go where the apartment complex...
Eviction concerns: Canton residents say church expansion is pushing them out
Authorities identify body found alongside I-20 near Canton
WebXtra New details emerge in Liberty County murder investigation
Mother of Liberty County dragging death suspect arrested
Jakeous Jamal Johnson
Marshall man turns self in following shooting death of neighbor
Gov. Abbott signs seven Second Amendment bills into law
Gov. Abbott signs seven Second Amendment bills into law

Latest News

A funeral home in Maine is accused of not refrigerating dead bodies.
Funeral home in Maine accused of letting bodies rot
Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., right, speaks during a news conference after having toured the...
Tropical system to bring heavy rain, flooding to Gulf Coast
A funeral home in Maine is accused of not refrigerating dead bodies.
Funeral home accused of letting bodies rot
President Joe Biden signs the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, in the East Room of the...
Black Americans laud Juneteenth holiday, say more work ahead