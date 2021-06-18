East Texas Now Business Break
Better East Texas: Summer power grid woes unacceptable after disastrous winter storm

KLTV/KTRE General Manager Pat Stacey talks about the dysfunction of Texas' power grid in this latest edition of A Better East Texas.
By Pat Stacey
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Summer officially begins this week but don’t tell the thermometers around Texas.  

Sweltering heat and humidity have already had a grip on the state and while there is occasional relief, we have already had some over-powering days. The headline out of the early heat is that ERCOT – the Energy Reliability Council of Texas, has already asked Texans (both personal and commercial consumers) to cut back on electricity consumption. At the end of the recently adjourned Texas Legislature, Governor Greg Abbott, signed into law Senate Bills 2 and 3 which were supposed to solve the state’s electric grid problems – many of which became exposed during the winter storm earlier this year. But it doesn’t seem that ERCOT has made any substantial changes – once again, power generating plants were off-line for maintenance or repair and wind energy was lower that normal.  

Any of this sound familiar? Folks, we need an electric grid that is reliable 24-7, three hundred and sixty-five days a year – no matter cold or hot weather and no matter the power demand.  Because when the brownouts start, that affects people’s lives – people that have medical needs, rely on safe food supplies and yes, even air conditioning. East Texas Representative Chris Paddie was front and center on the recent bills, so hopefully he will be the tip of the spear in getting a solution that works for all of Texas and keeps the lights on. And that will make for a Better East Texas.

