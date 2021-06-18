1 killed in fiery 18-wheeler wreck in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KSLA) - One person is dead after a wreck involving an 18-wheeler that caught fire.

Police in Mount Pleasant say it happened Thursday, June 17 just before 2 p.m. on I-30 E near exit 165. When officers got there, they found an 18-wheeler fully engulfed in fire that had crashed into a light pole in the median.

Fire crews responded and were able to put out the flames, however, the 64-year-old male driver of the 18-wheeler was found dead inside. His identity has not yet been released. There was no one else in the vehicle.

Witnesses reportedly told police this was a single-vehicle crash. The cause remains under investigation.

