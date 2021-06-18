1 hospitalized after shooting on McCann Road in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A shooting in Longview sent one person to the hospital Friday.

It happened in the 2900 block of McCann Road around 2 p.m. Longview Police said the victim received life threatening injuries. A person of interest was detained and is being questioned by detectives.

Police say apartment residents are safe at this time. The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.