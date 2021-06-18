East Texas Now Business Break
1 hospitalized after shooting on McCann Road in Longview

By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A shooting in Longview sent one person to the hospital Friday.

It happened in the 2900 block of McCann Road around 2 p.m. Longview Police said the victim received life threatening injuries. A person of interest was detained and is being questioned by detectives.

Police say apartment residents are safe at this time. The incident is under investigation.

