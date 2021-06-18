1 dead, 1 arrested following Henderson County shooting

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A Seven Points man was arrested and charged with murder following a Thursday night shooting.

According to a report by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Jones, 37, of Seven Points, was arrested following the shooting death of Jason Blake, 44. The report states that the sheriff’s office received calls regarding a disturbance at a residence in the 27000 block of West Oak Ridge Road at approximately 8:15 p.m. Upon arrival on the scene, a deputy said he observed Jones outside the residence and Blake out by the roadway. The deputy said they detained Jones and then began life saving measures on Blake but was unsuccessful.

According to the initial investigation, shots were fired with a shotgun by the suspect inside and outside the house before the victim was shot in the back and died on the scene. The report states that multiple witnesses corroborated what was learned over the course of the initial investigation.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said a young child was at the residence during the shooting. The child was taken to the Henderson County Child Advocacy Center for a forensic interview and then released to family members. Child Protective Services were also notified.

Both Jones and Blake lived at the residence where the shooting took place.

