WebXtra: SFA basketball performance center in final months of construction

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - After several weather delays, work is moving fast on the new Loddie Naymola Basketball Performance Center.

The 45,000 sq. ft. basketball facility will have a full court and a half court for practice, office space, new men’s and women’s locker rooms, new training facility, a new weight room and coaches offices.

SFA Director of Athletics Ryan Ivey said the program hopes to have the wellness areas for the student-athletes by the start of fall classes. They hope to have the entire facility complete by the middle of September.

