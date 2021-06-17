WebXtra: No intersection improvements at Old Jacksonville Hwy and Loop 323

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Thursday the Tyler MPO Committee Meeting considered intersection improvements at Old Jacksonville Hwy and Loop 323 to help alleviate the heavy traffic.

The proposed plan to create an overpass at this intersection was voted down by the council in a 5-4 vote. Business owners were considered about accessibility and visibility.

The proposal is currently not being reviewed any longer at this time.

