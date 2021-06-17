East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: No intersection improvements at Old Jacksonville Hwy and Loop 323

By Justin Honore
Updated: 33 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Thursday the Tyler MPO Committee Meeting considered intersection improvements at Old Jacksonville Hwy and Loop 323 to help alleviate the heavy traffic.

The proposed plan to create an overpass at this intersection was voted down by the council in a 5-4 vote. Business owners were considered about accessibility and visibility.

The proposal is currently not being reviewed any longer at this time.

Gov. Abbott announces plans for border wall

