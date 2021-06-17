WebXtra: Job application increase from teens

East Texas Now Business Break
By Lexi Vennetti
Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Employers are noticing something new about the job applications they’ve been getting from potential employees: most of them are from teenagers.

KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti talked with the owner of Bruno’s, Lori Rumbelow about the type of applications they are recieveing. Rumbelow said they are seeing an increase in teenagers applying and that the past seven applications are all teenagers.

The Area Manager for Workforce Solutions East Texas, Stephen Lynch, has also seen an increase in teenagers applications. Lynch says the increase could be due to a “post-pandemic” era and a demand for labor.

