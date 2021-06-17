UT Tyler, Overton ISD partner for non-traditional summer school

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - They say one of the best ways to learn something is to do it, and education students at UT Tyler are getting that in-the-classroom experience in a new partnership with Overton ISD.

The non-traditional summer school will teach both students and teachers valuable lessons.

Jacie Gunter is an education student at UT Tyler who hopes to have her own classroom one day.

“So far I’m loving it. It’s a great experience for me, because this is like the first real teaching I’ve had,” she said.

Through UT Tyler’s partnership with Overton ISD, she is spending June teaching third, fourth and fifth graders at Overton ISD.

“So we’ve got the Ingenuity Center and the Literacy Center involved, and they took some of our pre-service teachers, our students that are preparing to be teachers and taught them how to really be tutors in literacy and STEM activities, to get experience as a teacher, and really try to do something that would be beneficial for the academic achievement of these kids in Overton,” Gunter said.

And as the teachers-in-training learn, so do the students. And Overton ISD Superintendent Stephen Dubose says this is not a normal summer school.

“We are providing our students a chance for enrichment in the summer. This is not a traditional summer school for students who are struggling. These are kids who are bright, and we just wanted to challenge them, give them an opportunity to just continue to enjoy learning.”

The academic camp lasts for the month of June.

