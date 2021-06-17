East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

UT Tyler, Overton ISD partner for non-traditional summer school

UT Tyler pre-service teachers spend June with Overton Elementary students at summer enrichment...
UT Tyler pre-service teachers spend June with Overton Elementary students at summer enrichment camp in literacy and STEM.(KLTV)
By Sydney Shadrix
Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - They say one of the best ways to learn something is to do it, and education students at UT Tyler are getting that in-the-classroom experience in a new partnership with Overton ISD.

The non-traditional summer school will teach both students and teachers valuable lessons.

Jacie Gunter is an education student at UT Tyler who hopes to have her own classroom one day.

“So far I’m loving it. It’s a great experience for me, because this is like the first real teaching I’ve had,” she said.

Through UT Tyler’s partnership with Overton ISD, she is spending June teaching third, fourth and fifth graders at Overton ISD.

“So we’ve got the Ingenuity Center and the Literacy Center involved, and they took some of our pre-service teachers, our students that are preparing to be teachers and taught them how to really be tutors in literacy and STEM activities, to get experience as a teacher, and really try to do something that would be beneficial for the academic achievement of these kids in Overton,” Gunter said.

And as the teachers-in-training learn, so do the students. And Overton ISD Superintendent Stephen Dubose says this is not a normal summer school.

“We are providing our students a chance for enrichment in the summer. This is not a traditional summer school for students who are struggling. These are kids who are bright, and we just wanted to challenge them, give them an opportunity to just continue to enjoy learning.”

The academic camp lasts for the month of June.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Eugene Hoffpauir, 36, of Rye
Liberty County man killed after allegedly being dragged behind truck, burned by son of ex-girlfriend
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
Authorities identify body found alongside I-20 near Canton
UIL Logo (Source: UIL)
‘Friday Night Rule’, other changes set to be discussed by UIL committees
A Longview resident won $3 million on a Winner's Circle scratch ticket. (Source: Texas Lottery...
Longview resident wins $3 million with scratchoff lottery ticket

Latest News

According to a church representative, additional parking will go where the apartment complex...
Eviction concerns: Canton residents say church expansion is pushing them out
Nac County Nurses 5PM
Nacogdoches County Summer Nurses 5PM
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 6-16-21 PART 2
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 6-16-21 PART 2
CANTON CHURCH CLOSING APTS
Eviction concerns: Canton residents say church expansion is pushing them out
VO SOT HOMELESS SHELTERS
VO SOT HOMELESS SHELTERS