East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

US jobless claims tick up to 412,000 from a pandemic low

A hiring sign shows in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021. Barely more than a year after...
A hiring sign shows in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021. Barely more than a year after the coronavirus caused the steepest economic fall and job losses on record, the speed of the rebound has been so unexpectedly swift that many companies can't fill jobs or acquire enough supplies to meet a pent-up burst of customer demand.(Nam Y. Huh | AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By Associated Press
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since April despite widespread evidence that the economy and the job market are rebounding steadily from the pandemic recession.

The Labor Department said Thursday that jobless claims rose 37,000 from the week before. As the job market has strengthened, the number of weekly applications for unemployment aid has fallen for most of the year. The number of jobless claims generally reflects the pace of layoffs.

With vaccinations up and more consumers venturing out to spend — on restaurant meals, airline fares, movie tickets and store purchases — the economy is rapidly recovering from the recession. All that renewed spending has fueled customer demand and led many companies to seek new workers, often at higher wages, and avoid layoffs.

In fact, the speed of the rebound from the recession has caught many businesses off guard and touched off a scramble to hire. In May, employers added a less-than-expected 559,000 jobs, evidence that many companies are struggling to find enough workers as the economy recovers faster than expected.

But many economists expect hiring to catch up with demand in the coming months, especially as federal unemployment aid programs end and more people pursue jobs. They note that the economy still has 7.6 million fewer jobs than it did before the pandemic struck.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify body found alongside I-20 near Canton
Joseph Delia and Hali Saylor welcomed their son Crew on May 6, 2021. Crew was born with a...
New parents left stunned over $2 million price tag for baby’s life-changing medicine
The Huntsville Police Department said Dontrey Walker was wanted for the murder of his...
Longview murder suspect arrested in Huntsville
Gov. Abbott announces plans for border wall
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden to sign bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday
People walk by posters to promote the Olympic Games planned to start in the summer of 2021, in...
Japan announces easing of virus emergency ahead of Olympics
Olympics organizers announce athletes could be disqualified for breaking Covid-19 rules....
Olympic athletes may be disqualified for breaking COVID-19 rules
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: Hot, humid, and sunny for your Thursday forecast