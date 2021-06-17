East Texas Now Business Break
Tyler gets new bike repair stations

By Jeff Chavez
Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Bicyclists in the city of Tyler are going to find new equipment to help them out.

Main Street Director Amber Varona says the three newly installed bike fix-it stations in the area are intended to help make downtown Tyler more pedestrian and bike-friendly.

“Tyler Main Street and the Parks and Recreation Department recently installed three bicycle fix-it stations in the downtown area. Each station includes all tools necessary to perform basic repairs and maintenance, such as tire inflation and adjusting brakes. The stations were made possible by a grant from NET Health,” Varona said.

The bike stations are free to use and can be found on the square, in the Fair Plaza parking garage, and in the downtown transit depot.

