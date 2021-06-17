Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Get ready for another hot and sunny day today as highs jump into the middle 90s once again. Due to the added humidity in place, temperatures will actually feel more like the upper nineties to lower one-hundreds today so please take the heat seriously and stay hydrated as best you can. Isolated showers and a stray thundershower will be possible during this afternoon mainly for areas south of I-20, but it is a very slim chance you will see much of anything. Some models hint at the chance for a few showers and isolated thunderstorms late this evening for areas north of I-20 as an outflow boundary tries to push south from southern Oklahoma, so it is worth mentioning just in case. Skies will remain partly to mostly clear overnight tonight as temperatures drop into the muggy lower to middle 70s by early tomorrow morning. More sunshine and heat for Friday, with the same isolated chance for a PM shower/t’shower. A disturbance in the gulf continues to to better organize itself and will likely begin to push north later today. As it does so, a tropical depression will likely form over the next two days before advancing toward the coast of northern Gulf of Mexico. Impacts to East Texas at this time seem to be fairly limited, but a better shot at scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day Saturday and maybe early on Sunday (Father’s Day). Clouds build back in on Monday and scattered showers and storms will once again have a better shot at forming along and ahead of our next cold front that is set to move into East Texas Monday evening. At this time, it does appear the front should clear most, if not all, of East Texas which means some lower humidity should be on tap for next Tuesday before more heat and humidity quickly return by next Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.