East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas governor: State, crowdsourcing will fund border wall

By Associated Press
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has divulged some details on his emerging proposal to build more barriers along the U.S. border with Mexico in his ongoing political fight over immigration with the Democratic Biden administration.

The Republican governor said Wednesday he would use $250 million in state money, plus crowdsourced financing to start the project.

But it was unclear how much it would cost to ensure Texas’ 1,200 miles of border with Mexico are fortified.

Legal experts say the U.S. Supreme Court has made clear that the power to enforce immigration law is in the hands of the federal government.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify body found alongside I-20 near Canton
Joseph Delia and Hali Saylor welcomed their son Crew on May 6, 2021. Crew was born with a...
New parents left stunned over $2 million price tag for baby’s life-changing medicine
The Huntsville Police Department said Dontrey Walker was wanted for the murder of his...
Longview murder suspect arrested in Huntsville
Gov. Abbott announces plans for border wall
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives press briefing
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden to sign bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
‘Obamacare’ survives: Supreme Court dismisses big challenge
Mixing COVID vaccines is likely safe and effective, but researchers are still gathering data to...
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Official: US to spend $3B for antiviral pills for COVID-19