State Rep. Jay Dean discusses upcoming special session

By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The 87th Texas Legislature has ended, and many State Representatives have returned home.

KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum sat down with District 7 State Representative Jay Dean to talk about Governor Abbott’s pending special session, and funding the completion of the border wall in Texas, as well as a town hall meeting he’s holding tonight from 6-8 at Posados In Longview.

