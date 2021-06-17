State Rep. Jay Dean discusses upcoming special session

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The 87th Texas Legislature has ended, and many State Representatives have returned home.

KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum sat down with District 7 State Representative Jay Dean to talk about Governor Abbott’s pending special session, and funding the completion of the border wall in Texas, as well as a town hall meeting he’s holding tonight from 6-8 at Posados In Longview.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.