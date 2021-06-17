East Texas Now Business Break
SFA’s Kyle Keller hosting youth basketball camps

WEBXTRA: Coach Kyle Keller
By Caleb Beames
Updated: 22 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - After canceling his camps last season, SFA mean’s basketball coach Kyle Keller is bringing back his two summer youth development camps.

The camps will be two different weeks this year. Both camps offer a variety of options - morning only, afternoon only, all day (lunch included).

The first camp will run from June 21-24. The second camp is set for July 27-30. Both camps are for grads 2nd-12th.

You can preregister or sign up at the start of the camp.

More details can be found here.

