Mother of Liberty County dragging death suspect arrested

Timey Ann Cole was arrested Thursday in connection with the dragging death of a Rye man on...
Timey Ann Cole was arrested Thursday in connection with the dragging death of a Rye man on Saturday.(Liberty County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Updated: 19 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A woman accused of tampering with evidence in connection with the dragging death of a Rye man has been arrested.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Texas Rangers, arrested Timey Ann Cole at her home without incident Thursday morning. Cole was charged with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse in connection with the alleged murder of 60-year-old Rye resident Roman Rodriguez on Saturday. Cole’s son, Robert Eugene Hoffpauir was arrested on Sunday and charged with murder and abuse of a corpse.

Investigators claim Rodriguez had gone to the home of Timey Ann Cole and her son, Robert Hoffpauir. When he arrived, a domestic disturbance occurred due to a former relationship Rodriguez had with Cole.

During this altercation, Rodriguez was severely beaten into submission by Robert Hoffpauir, according to investigators. He allegedly then tied a tow strap around the waist of Rodriguez and attached the other end to Rodriguez’ pick-up.

According to evidence found, investigators say it appears that Hoffpauir then dragged Rodriguez from the home for a lengthy distance down the road where the truck and Rodriguez were abandoned, just south of the Polk-Liberty county line.

As Investigators continue to review evidence and other possible information the case is still under active  investigation.

