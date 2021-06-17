East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Rick Carlisle steps down as Dallas Mavericks coach

Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks(KBTX)
By Caleb Beames
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Rick Carlisle is parting ways with the Dallas mavericks as the team’s head coach.

The move comes a day after former team president Donnie Nelson left the organization. The change ends a 13-year run with the Mavericks. Carlisle told ESN that the move was his decision and not forced on him by the team’s owner Mark Cuban.

Carlisle led the franchise to their only NBA championship and a 555-478 while in Dallas over 13 seasons. His career coaching record sits at 836-689.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify body found alongside I-20 near Canton
The Huntsville Police Department said Dontrey Walker was wanted for the murder of his...
Longview murder suspect arrested in Huntsville
Joseph Delia and Hali Saylor welcomed their son Crew on May 6, 2021. Crew was born with a...
New parents left stunned over $2 million price tag for baby’s life-changing medicine
According to a church representative, additional parking will go where the apartment complex...
Eviction concerns: Canton residents say church expansion is pushing them out
Gov. Abbott announces plans for border wall

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Coach Kyle Keller
SFA’s Kyle Keller hosting youth basketball camps
The 45,000 sq. ft. basketball facility will have a full court and a half court for practice,...
WebXtra: SFA basketball performance center in final months of construction
KTRE's Caleb Beames gives an update on the construction project.
WebXtra: SFA basketball center
Mahomes ready for next step in NFL career
Patrick Mahomes on cover of Madden 22 with Tom Brady