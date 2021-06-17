Rick Carlisle steps down as Dallas Mavericks coach

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Rick Carlisle is parting ways with the Dallas mavericks as the team’s head coach.

The move comes a day after former team president Donnie Nelson left the organization. The change ends a 13-year run with the Mavericks. Carlisle told ESN that the move was his decision and not forced on him by the team’s owner Mark Cuban.

Carlisle led the franchise to their only NBA championship and a 555-478 while in Dallas over 13 seasons. His career coaching record sits at 836-689.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.