Patrick Mahomes on cover of Madden 22 with Tom Brady

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - EA Sports has announced Whitehouse native and former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes will be one of two players featured on the cover of Madden 22.

The video game company released the cover Thursday morning.

🏆 Two Super Bowl Champions

🏅 Two @NFL MVPS

🎮 Two 2x Madden Cover Athletes



The Greatest Cover of All-Time #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/ceMI9ouDE3 — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 17, 2021

This is the second time for each Super Bowl champion to be on the cover. Mahomes was on the ’20 cover while Brady had his debut on the ’18 cover. A two-athlete cover is rare. Last time it happened was Madden 10 with Larry Fitzgerald and Troy Polamalu.

