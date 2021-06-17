Patrick Mahomes on cover of Madden 22 with Tom Brady

East Texas Now Business Break
Mahomes ready for next step in NFL career
By Caleb Beames
Updated: 39 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - EA Sports has announced Whitehouse native and former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes will be one of two players featured on the cover of Madden 22.

The video game company released the cover Thursday morning.

This is the second time for each Super Bowl champion to be on the cover. Mahomes was on the ’20 cover while Brady had his debut on the ’18 cover. A two-athlete cover is rare. Last time it happened was Madden 10 with Larry Fitzgerald and Troy Polamalu.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

