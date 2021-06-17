Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Overnight, expect fair skies and temperatures in the mid 70s by morning. Mostly sunny again tomorrow with temperatures once again reaching the mid 90s. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or two for most of East Texas for Thursday afternoon. Then, Thursday evening, there is a slight chance that a few storms that develop in Arkansas could hold together and move into the northern half of East Texas. These should quickly die out as they progress southward. Mostly sunny again Friday, with a few clouds by afternoon. There continues to be a likely chance for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico over the next 24-48 hours. The storm now looks to move toward the Louisiana coast, which means only a slight chance for rain here in East Texas. However, a cold front looks to move in from the north early next week with better rain chances and a slight cool down for much of the area.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.