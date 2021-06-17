East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Officer injured in Capitol riot says GOP congressman refused to shake his hand

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A D.C. Metropolitan Police officer who was injured in the Capitol insurrection is blasting a GOP congressman.

Officer Michael Fanone said he had a tense exchange with Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde in the Capitol on Wednesday.

He said Clyde’s behavior was an insult to him and all law enforcement who responded to the Jan. 6 riot.

Fanone said the encounter began when he cordially greeted Clyde.

“I extended my hand to shake his hand. He just stared at me,” Fanone said. “I asked him if he was going to shake my hand, and he told me that he didn’t know who I was.

“So, I introduced myself. I said that I was Officer Michael Fanone, that I was a D.C. Metropolitan Police officer who fought on Jan. 6 to defend the Capitol, and as a result, I suffered a traumatic brain injury as well as a heart attack after having been tased numerous times at the base of my skull, as well as being severely beaten.

“At that point, the congressman turned away from me, pulled out his cellphone, looked like he was attempting to pull up, like, an audio recording app on his phone and again, like, never acknowledged me at any point. As soon as the elevator doors opened, he ran as quickly as he could like a coward.”

Clyde was one of the 21 House Republicans who voted against legislation to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the officers who defended the Capitol.

Clyde’s office has not commented.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify body found alongside I-20 near Canton
Joseph Delia and Hali Saylor welcomed their son Crew on May 6, 2021. Crew was born with a...
New parents left stunned over $2 million price tag for baby’s life-changing medicine
The Huntsville Police Department said Dontrey Walker was wanted for the murder of his...
Longview murder suspect arrested in Huntsville
Gov. Abbott announces plans for border wall
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)

Latest News

LIVE: Biden signs Juneteenth legislation, delivers remarks
Rep. James White
Governor signs White bill to upgrade 911 service
The 45,000 sq. ft. basketball facility will have a full court and a half court for practice,...
WebXtra: SFA basketball performance center in final months of construction
Crews use a crane to help upright an 18-wheeler that tipped over on I-20 Thursday afternoon.
18-wheeler wreck causing delays, closures on I-20 near Wills Point