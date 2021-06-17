East Texas Now Business Break
New Texas A&M president speaks on first two weeks in office, diversity initiatives, engineering background

By Kathleen Witte
Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University has a new president.

M. Katherine Banks, formerly the dean of Texas A&M’s College of Engineering, took the presidency on June 1.

In a conversation with New 3′s Kathleen Ninke, Pres. Banks discusses the “listening sessions” she has conducted to kick off her presidency and what she hopes to accomplish in her tenure.

See the video player for the conversation with Pres. Banks.

