New Texas A&M president speaks on first two weeks in office, diversity initiatives, engineering background

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University has a new president.

M. Katherine Banks, formerly the dean of Texas A&M’s College of Engineering, took the presidency on June 1.

In a conversation with New 3′s Kathleen Ninke, Pres. Banks discusses the “listening sessions” she has conducted to kick off her presidency and what she hopes to accomplish in her tenure.

