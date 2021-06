LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin fire crews acted quickly to put out a fire Wednesday night in the 200 block of Forest Park Blvd.

Multiple fire trucks were on scene shortly after 7:30 p.m.

No one was injured according to Lufkin Battalion Chief Bill Wafer. The city’s fire marshal will be investigating.

