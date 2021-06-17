East Texas Now Business Break
Governor signs White bill to upgrade 911 service

Rep. James White
Rep. James White(public use)
By Jeff Awtrey
Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - Gov. Abbott has signed an East Texas legislator’s bill to improve technology on 911 services.

Rep. James White’s HB 2911 aims to have next generation technology for landline and wireless systems for 911 services.

White (R-HIllister) said the improvement would help first responders find the exact location for callers. For instance, a person could be found on the fifth floor of a hotel.

Abbott signed the bill on Wednesday.

The bill passed on a 103-40 in the House on May 7. It passed in the Senate on a 31-0 vote on May 25.

Previous story: Rep. White bill to upgrade 911 service passes in Texas Senate

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

