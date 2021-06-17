George Bush Presidential Library and Museum expected to open in July

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum is another phase closer to reopening. It closed to the public in March last year when the pandemic started, but they’re planning to reopen this summer. The anticipated opening is early July.

Summer visitors to College Station are still making trips to the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum. The outdoor grounds and burial site are open, but inside is still not.

“It’s too bad that it’s not open. The rest of Texas is open and COVID restrictions are abating so it’s kind of odd that it’s not open,” said Robert Curda, a Texas A&M Former Student.

Curda’s oldest son is at a New Student Conference at Texas A&M. The family from Spring wanted to visit the Library while in town.

“It’s frustrating you know, you go around here in Bryan/ College Station or even in Houston things are almost back to normal,” he said.

Guidelines from the National Archives about COVID activity in our area have kept doors closed.

“You come all this way. You want to be able to kind of poke your head in, but understandable. It is what it is maybe we’ll be back in a month or so,” said Christopher Woods, a visitor from Kansas City, Missouri. He and his family were there for a visit to Texas A&M and to see the library.

“We’re looking forward to reopening, I guess I can say soon, if the COVID numbers stay like they are now. And the numbers here in the Brazos Valley have been very good here recently,” said Warren Finch, George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Director.

Finch said presidential libraries in some other states have already reopened due to lower coronavirus activity.

“Whether we’re opened or not is based on local metrics, and quite honestly I don’t know exactly how it works,” Finch said.

When doors reopen, guests will be able to see a new exhibit on Texas A&M Galveston and the sea.

They also have President Bush’s 4141 Locomotive covered up outside for a future exhibit and building.

The museum hopes to open by early July but a definitive date hasn’t been announced yet . They will be asking people to purchase tickets online due to anticipated limited capacity inside.

The Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential Library in Austin is also still closed but the George W. Bush Library at SMU in Dallas is back open.

