East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Garrison man accused of driving intoxicated, hitting 3 pedestrians

Nacogdoches crash
Nacogdoches crash(File graphic)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Police arrested a man accused of striking three pedestrians and an electrical pole while driving intoxicated early Thursday.

According to a report from the Nacogdoches Police Department, at 1:00 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 1700 block of North Street after receiving 911 calls regarding a major accident. Officers on the scene say they found the driver of a white 2007 Ford Pickup had left the roadway while driving north and struck three pedestrians on the sidewalk and an electrical pole causing power lines to fall to the ground.

All three pedestrians sustained non life threatening injuries. The adult victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital. The two juvenile victims were transported by family to the hospital. During the course of the investigation the driver of the pickup was identified to be Logan Stanaland, 18, of Garrison. 

Police say Stanaland was determined to be intoxicated and was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and three counts of assault by contact. 

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify body found alongside I-20 near Canton
Joseph Delia and Hali Saylor welcomed their son Crew on May 6, 2021. Crew was born with a...
New parents left stunned over $2 million price tag for baby’s life-changing medicine
The Huntsville Police Department said Dontrey Walker was wanted for the murder of his...
Longview murder suspect arrested in Huntsville
Gov. Abbott announces plans for border wall
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)

Latest News

WebXtra New details emerge in Liberty County murder investigation
WebXtra New details emerge in Liberty County murder investigation
WebXtra New details emerge in Liberty County murder investigation
Mother of Liberty County dragging death suspect arrested
Hunter Cash St.Clair died after his home was destroyed by fire.
13-year-old dies after house fire, GoFundMe set up for funeral expenses
Downtown Tyler gets more bike-friendly