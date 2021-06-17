Garrison man accused of driving intoxicated, hitting 3 pedestrians

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Police arrested a man accused of striking three pedestrians and an electrical pole while driving intoxicated early Thursday.

According to a report from the Nacogdoches Police Department, at 1:00 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 1700 block of North Street after receiving 911 calls regarding a major accident. Officers on the scene say they found the driver of a white 2007 Ford Pickup had left the roadway while driving north and struck three pedestrians on the sidewalk and an electrical pole causing power lines to fall to the ground.

All three pedestrians sustained non life threatening injuries. The adult victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital. The two juvenile victims were transported by family to the hospital. During the course of the investigation the driver of the pickup was identified to be Logan Stanaland, 18, of Garrison.

Police say Stanaland was determined to be intoxicated and was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and three counts of assault by contact.

