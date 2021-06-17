East Texas Now Business Break
Florida Governor Ron Desantis sends help to secure southern border

By Justin Reyes
Updated: Jun. 17, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced the state will be offering support to the governors of Texas and Arizona when it comes to securing the southern border.

His announcement comes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey sent a letter to the 48 other governors, asking for additional resources to help patrol their border with Mexico.

The governor says several law enforcement agencies will be made available to the governors.

Governor DeSantis says he believes securing the southern border is important to the entire country in addition to the state of Florida.

At a press conference the Governor stated, “Today, we’re here to announce that the State of Florida is answering the call. Florida is going to support Texas and Arizona. We believe that securing the southern border is important for our country, but specifically we believe it will benefit the people of Florida to get this under control. So where the federal government has failed, the states are stepping up and doing our best to fill the void.”

DeSantis also criticized some of the Biden administration’s policies that he believes makes the border less secure.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

