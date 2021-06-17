Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... There is a chance for a few showers/thundershowers over the NE sections of East Texas this evening before 9 PM. After the sun sets, the chances diminish quickly. Lots of sunshine is expected for our Friday with very warm afternoon temps expected. Partly Cloudy on Saturday with a chance for a few showers over southern areas and much of the same for Father’s Day. The chance for rain on Father’s Day is 20%, so most of us will be dry and very warm on Sunday. We continue to monitor the southern Gulf of Mexico for tropical development. Right now, if this system strengthens into a Tropical Storm, it will be named Claudette. The forecasts are now trending more to Louisiana, rather than the upper Texas Coast. We will keep you updated on any and all changes to this forecast. Increased chances for showers/thundershowers on Monday as we await a cold front on Tuesday morning. A few heavier thundershowers will be possible. Morning rain on Tuesday with the front, then a few showers PM hours. Wednesday and Thursday appear to be partly to mostly cloudy with only a few showers possible. The Warmest Day over the next 7 appears to be on Sunday with highs near 95 degrees. The coolest afternoon should be on Tuesday, behind the cold front. Rainfall totals over the next 7 days looks to be in the 1 to 1.5 inch range. Have a cool day!!!

