East Texas Food Bank to hold ‘mega’ drive-thru produce distribution Friday

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Updated: 35 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank will hold what it’s calling a “mega drive-thru produce distribution” Friday morning in Tyler.

The event will last from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lindsey Park in Tyler. As with past events, the mega drive-thru produce distribution will be open to anyone and there will be no eligibility or paperwork requirements. However, as this will be a drive-thru event, patrons who arrive on foot will not be accepted. Multiple households will be allowed to carpool to the event, though in order for a single person to collect for multiple households not present, a note must be provided.

The next Tyler distributions dates are June 26 at Green Acres Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and July 2 at Lindsey Park from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

