East Texans to celebrate Juneteenth holiday with food, fun, flair

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV) - Thursday clover Bolden of the Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce joined East Texas Now to explain the background of the Juneteenth Celebration and share the information about the day’s events in Tyler.

The celebration will be observed in several ways in East Texas.

Tyler events

Gospel Bridge Concert and Soul Food Dinner - Friday, June 18 from 5:30pm – 9:00pm. Dinner will be served at 6pm. Located at The Folmar 14405 County Road 192 Tyler. Free tickets available online. Performers include The Bendy Family, The Soul Brothers of Jacksonville, The Men of Peoples, Marvin United Methodist Choir and more.

Ms. Juneteenth Gala – Sponsored by: Texas African American Museum, Friday, June 18 at 7pm Bethel Bible Hope Campus 504 32nd St. Tyler. Free to the public.

Juneteenth Freedom Parade Saturday, June 19 starts at 10 am with a 3-hour delay if it rains Located on MLK in Tyler. Permit applications are due by June 11.

Nacogdoches events

Juneteenth Celebration, Saturday, June 19 starts at 11:30 a.m. to 03:00 p.m., Festival Park 507 S Pecan St, Nacogdoches. Free food and entertainment.

Juneteenth Parade Saturday, June 19, 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., starts at TJR Elementary School and continues through downtown, 411 N Mound St. Nacgodoches

Kilgore event

Juneteenth Come together Concert! Saturday, June 19, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., City Park Band Shell Kilgore City Park E North St., Kilgore

Lufkin event

Juneteenth Parade, Saturday, June 19, 11:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m., Brandon Park, 1612 Keltys St, Lufkin

Longview event

28th Annual Longview Juneteenth Black Rodeo, Saturday, June 26 7:30 p.m., Gregg County Fairgrounds, 1123 Jaycee Dr, Longview. Tickets at Cavender’s Boot City Longview, $15 Pre-Sale, $21 At the gate

