CLEAR Alert issued for Texas woman believed to be in imminent danger

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A CLEAR Alert was in effect Thursday for a missing Texas woman who authorities think may be in imminent danger.

Megan Rachel Gomez, 34, was last seen at around 8:15 p.m. on June 7 in Socorro.

She’s 5-foot-1, weighs about 107 pounds and has purple hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black shorts.

The Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue or CLEAR Alert program was created in 2019 by the Texas Legislature to close the gap between missing children and missing senior citizens.

