Buzzard to blame for Mount Pleasant power outage

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - A broad-winged bird of prey is to blame for a power outage.

According to the City of Mount Pleasant. there is a power outage in areas of the city. They say it is due to a buzzard getting into a substation.

It will be approximately three hours to restore service.

Remember to stay hydrated and stay under a fan or in the shade until electricity is restored, or find another safe place to cool off.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.