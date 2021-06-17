East Texas Now Business Break
Buzzard to blame for Mount Pleasant power outage

The outage may last around three hours.
By Stephanie Frazier
Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - A broad-winged bird of prey is to blame for a power outage.

According to the City of Mount Pleasant. there is a power outage in areas of the city. They say it is due to a buzzard getting into a substation.

It will be approximately three hours to restore service.

Remember to stay hydrated and stay under a fan or in the shade until electricity is restored, or find another safe place to cool off.

