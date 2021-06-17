Boil water notice issued for Marshall area

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Marshall Public Works Department issued a boil water notice Thursday.

The city reports a water main break on Lakeview Street, just north of Poplar Street. Public Works crews were on-site and able to repair the water main.

Due to low pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Marshall public water system to notify all customers in the affected area to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.).

The boil water notice is for the residents located in the following areas: Lakeview Street.

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.