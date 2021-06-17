East Texas Now Business Break
Baylor WBB Headed to Women’s Cancun Challenge in November

Baylor's NaLyssa Smith celebrates after winning an NCAA college basketball game against West...
Baylor's NaLyssa Smith celebrates after winning an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia in the final round of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo, Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Darby Brown
Updated: Jun. 17, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor women’s basketball team was selected to participate in the 2021 Women’s Cancun Challenge, Nov. 25-27 at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. The Lady Bears will play three games in three days on the Thanksgiving weekend, including matchups with Fordham, Arizona State and Houston.

The tournament is produced by the Triple Crown Sports and the event began in 2005. All three games will be streamed for a subscription cost at FloHoops.com.

Baylor last participated in the inaugural challenge, then named the Caribbean Classic in 2005, beating Cal and Marshall.

The Lady Bears will face Fordham, Thursday, Nov. 25 at 10 a.m., then they will take on Arizona State Friday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. and will close Saturday with a 12:30 p.m. matchup with Houston. Baylor is 1-0 all-time vs. Fordham with its last matchup coming in February of 1988, the Lady Bears are 3-0 all-time vs. Arizona State and 14-33 all-time vs. Houston, though Baylor and the Cougars haven’t faced off since the 1995-96 season.

Baylor also announced a non-conference matchup with Michigan, Dec. 19 in Uncasville, Conn. at the Mohegan Sun.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

