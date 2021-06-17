East Texas Now Business Break
4th annual East Texas Senior All Star Softball game set for Thursday night

Softball state scores for May 7. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
By Caleb Beames
Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The fourth annual East Texas Senior All-Star game is back for some of the top softball players around the region.

The game will be June 17 in Hudson at 7 p.m. Admission to game is $5. All the money raised will go to the 22Q foundation to help with families who have a child suffering with 22Q deletion syndrome, a genetic that is the second most common syndrome next to Downs Syndrome.

Here are the teams for this year’s event:

Blue Team:

Preslie Turney Central

Hailey Funetes Diboll

Mia Mireles Diboll

Micah Hughes Corrigan

Aundrea Cuevas Corrigan

Jennifer Vasquez Corrigan

Haley Primrose West

Sabine Susan Muncrief West Sabine

Abby Kirkland Huntington

Allie Grammer Douglass

McKenna Smith Douglass

Kylee Renfro Groveton

Coaches: Kurtis Acosta Central

Crystal Muncrief West Sabine

Michael Scoggin Central

Crystal Massey Huntington

Red Team:

Kyler Heigley Brookeland

Brittany Culbert Brookeland

Kyley McCown Jacksonville

Riley Todd Jacksonville

Chloe Reneau Garrison

Jacy Stubblefield Lovelady

Erin Sample Lovelady

Chloe Mason Joaquin

Ebbie McCann Joaquin

Makayla Burton Hudson

Madison Brown Lufkin

Briley Watkins Woden

Coaches: Brittany Batten Jacksonville

Ashley Bryant Lufkin

Wes Capps Hudson

Michael Williams Rusk

