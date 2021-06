TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A tipped-over 18-wheeler is causing delays and lane closures on Interstate 20.

The incident occurred on I-20 near State Highway 64 at the Wills Point exit. Crews are using a crane to help bring the truck upright.

Eastbound lanes of I-20 are closed, while westbound lanes are slowed.

