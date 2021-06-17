East Texas Now Business Break
1 arrested in connection to Marshall shooting death

Jakeous Jamal Johnson
Jakeous Jamal Johnson((Source: Marshall Police Department))
By Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been arrested after a shooting in Marshall that left a man dead.

According to Marshall police, at 2:47 a.m. Thursday, dispatch received a call in reference to a shooting that had just occurred in the apartment complex located in the 500 block of Veterans Avenue. Upon arrival responding officers located the shooting victim inside the apartment complex.

The man found inside the apartment complex, identified as Cedric Eugene King, 50 of Marshall, had sustained gunshot wounds and was unresponsive. King had succumbed to his injuries and was later declared deceased by the Justice of the Peace.

Officers from the Marshall Police Department detained, Jakeous Jamal Johnson, 23, at the scene for questioning.  Marshall Police detectives later arrested Johnson based on the investigation and he was booked into the Harrison County Jail charged with one count of 1st degree Murder.

