WebXtra - Hot weather and the homeless: Hiway 80 in need of volunteers and donations

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With temperatures in the 90s and the heat index into the triple digits, homeless shelters in Texas are entering their busiest time of year to help homeless and the transient population get out of the heat.

Hiway 80 Rescue Mission provides those shelters and resources (meals, water, life-skill classes, etc.). They serve around 600 meals a day, making food donations an important donation. Water bottles are also extremely important with the danger of dehydration, heat stroke, and heat exhaustion.

There are multiple places to drop off donations; to find out more, visit: hiway80rm.org

Watch below for even more information:

