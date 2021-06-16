East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: E-Learning Challenges in Longview

By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Lexi Vennetti
Updated: 16 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - COVID-19 forced the transition to online learning for schools and there are multiple effects on students and their education.

COVID-19 posed a difficult problem that many school, including Longview, had to deal with in ways they never experienced before. KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti spoke today with James Brewer, the Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education and High School Principal of 14 years. Regarding e-learning, Brewer said “They’ll use every excuse not to do it when they’re here so you know when they’re at home that really doesn’t work, I could be outside playing ball, going to the movies or something during the time i’, supposed to be asynchronous, so we decided as a district we would get rid of asynchronous student and go strictly with the synchronous students.”

They have found that some student’s have done well online while others struggled. When looking if there was an effect on the lack of social connection between students, Brewer said, “the majority of student, yes, but there are some students... they have their phones on and sitting by themselves and are not social at all except going to the classroom.”

