East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Governor Abbott border wall news conference at 3 p.m.

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Governor Greg Abbott will hold a press conference on the border wall on Wednesday, June 16 in Austin.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week that Texas would build its own border wall. Abbott said in a podcast interview released Tuesday the state will be soliciting donations from across the country to help fund the wall.

“When I do make the announcement later on this week, I will also be providing a link that you can click on and go to for everybody in the United States — really everybody in the entire world — who wants to help Texas build the border wall, there will be a place on there where they can contribute,” Abbott said on the podcast, a show about Republican politics called “Ruthless.”

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

KLTV and KTRE will livestream the news conference on their websites and mobile apps.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Eugene Hoffpauir, 36, of Rye
Liberty County man killed after allegedly being dragged behind truck, burned by son of ex-girlfriend
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
UIL Logo (Source: UIL)
‘Friday Night Rule’, other changes set to be discussed by UIL committees
A Longview resident won $3 million on a Winner's Circle scratch ticket. (Source: Texas Lottery...
Longview resident wins $3 million with scratchoff lottery ticket
TxDOT road crew finds body alongside I-20 in Van Zandt County

Latest News

WebXtra: Longview E-Learning Challenges
WebXtra: E-Learning Challenges in Longview
WebXtra: Longview E-Learning Challenges
WebXtra: E-learning Effects in Longview
HB 1788
Governor signs Hefner bill for armed school security
A heat wave has reached the valley.
WebXtra - Hot weather and the homeless: Hiway 80 in need of volunteers and donations