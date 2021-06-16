WATCH LIVE: Governor Abbott border wall news conference at 3 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Governor Greg Abbott will hold a press conference on the border wall on Wednesday, June 16 in Austin.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week that Texas would build its own border wall. Abbott said in a podcast interview released Tuesday the state will be soliciting donations from across the country to help fund the wall.

“When I do make the announcement later on this week, I will also be providing a link that you can click on and go to for everybody in the United States — really everybody in the entire world — who wants to help Texas build the border wall, there will be a place on there where they can contribute,” Abbott said on the podcast, a show about Republican politics called “Ruthless.”

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

KLTV and KTRE will livestream the news conference on their websites and mobile apps.

