Volunteers work to improve homes

Volunteers start work to repair houses in Nacogdoches community.
By Brianna Linn
Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Mission Nac volunteers gathered today to start the process of repairing community homes. Volunteers will work to improve homeowners houses by providing new roofs and paint jobs.

550 volunteers prepared today to give back to the Nacogdoches community. Each volunteer was assigned a house, one of approximately twenty that will be remodeled this week.

These volunteers have one thing in common, they want to do what they can to give back to deserving homeowners.  Volunteer Blake Farrell says that as a local of this community, he believes it is his duty to provide service.

“I think for me the reason I serve is because I have been served first,” Farrell said.

Many of the challenges faced for homeowners were amplified due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of people in the city with COVID just experienced so much economic stress and not having the finances to fix things or do any type of improvement,” Farrell said, “And I feel like it’s our responsibility to care for our neighbors and love our neighbors.”

Nacogdoches is home to many of the volunteers helping with this project.

“I’m from this community and so Mission Nac is about investing in this community where I live and where I work so I want to be a part of loving on our city”, Volunteer Kim Henderson said.

The chosen homeowners were nominated by members of the community based on need. The new improvements will be conducted throughout this week, and the projects are expected to be completed by Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

