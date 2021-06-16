East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Utility box art aims to bring more color to downtown Longview

By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - You may start to notice things a little bit brighter in downtown Longview. The reason is the Arts Longview utility box art.

The plain silver utility boxes will be wrapped with artwork from students in Longview from k-12 along with homeschoolers. There were 7 winners chosen with 16 utility boxes being wrapped.

“It will just bring some color to the district you know these were very plain silver utility boxes before. We are wrapping them with art. They are going to bring a little kind of feel to these intersections in the district,” said Executive Director of Arts Longview Cynthia Hellen.

There will be a total of 16 going in and they expect for it to take 3-4 weeks to complete depending on the weather.

The utility art will be located in the downtown cultural district and along with some down Mobberly Avenue.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Eugene Hoffpauir, 36, of Rye
Liberty County man killed after allegedly being dragged behind truck, burned by son of ex-girlfriend
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
Authorities identify body found alongside I-20 near Canton
UIL Logo (Source: UIL)
‘Friday Night Rule’, other changes set to be discussed by UIL committees
A Longview resident won $3 million on a Winner's Circle scratch ticket. (Source: Texas Lottery...
Longview resident wins $3 million with scratchoff lottery ticket

Latest News

Nac County Nurses 5PM
Nacogdoches County Summer Nurses 5PM
Online Learning
Online Learning
The outage may last around three hours.
Buzzard to blame for Mount Pleasant power outage
According to a church representative, additional parking will go where the apartment complex...
Eviction concerns: Canton residents say church expansion is pushing them out