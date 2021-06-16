Utility box art aims to bring more color to downtown Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - You may start to notice things a little bit brighter in downtown Longview. The reason is the Arts Longview utility box art.

The plain silver utility boxes will be wrapped with artwork from students in Longview from k-12 along with homeschoolers. There were 7 winners chosen with 16 utility boxes being wrapped.

“It will just bring some color to the district you know these were very plain silver utility boxes before. We are wrapping them with art. They are going to bring a little kind of feel to these intersections in the district,” said Executive Director of Arts Longview Cynthia Hellen.

There will be a total of 16 going in and they expect for it to take 3-4 weeks to complete depending on the weather.

The utility art will be located in the downtown cultural district and along with some down Mobberly Avenue.

