East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas Rangers says DNA samples led to arrest in Hailey Dunn murder case

Shawn Casey Adkins Mitchell County mugshot
Shawn Casey Adkins Mitchell County mugshot(Mitchell County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Stegall
Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Rangers say the arrest for 35-year-old Shawn Casey Adkins came when the Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program took a new look at the investigation for the murder of 13-year-old Hailey Dunn.

In 2020, the district attorney for the 32nd Judicial District, Ricky Thompson, consulted with the Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program (UCIP) regarding the case, and the Rangers took a new look into the investigation. The Rangers interviewed several people, and Adkins was identified as the suspect in Dunn’s slaying.

A search warrant was obtained to collect Adkins’ DNA. After samples were collected on June 13, an arrest warrant was obtained and Adkins was arrested and taken to the Howard County Jail in Big Spring. He was then transferred to the Mitchell County Detention Center. Bond was set at $2 million. The investigation into the case continues.

Dunn was last seen on Dec. 27, 2010. Her mother reported her missing the next day. Despite a search, there was no sign of Dunn until March 16, 2013, when her remains were found near Lake JB Thomas in Scurry County.

Adkins had been a suspect in the case, but was never charged. At the time of Dunn’s death, he was the live-in boyfriend of Dunn’s mother. The circumstances surrounding Dunn’s disappearance is what led authorities to Adkins initially. Ultimately, though, the investigation stalled for lack of new evidence.

Shawn Casey Adkins, 35, of Big Spring, was arrested Monday, June 14, in Big Spring and charged with one count of murder in the death of 13-year-old Dunn.

Timeline: What led up to Hailey Dunn case arrest

Friends, former members of search party honor Hailey Dunn in light of new arrest

Person of interest arrested, charged with Hailey Dunn’s murder in 2010

Hailey Dunn
Hailey Dunn

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Eugene Hoffpauir, 36, of Rye
Liberty County man killed after allegedly being dragged behind truck, burned by son of ex-girlfriend
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
UIL Logo (Source: UIL)
‘Friday Night Rule’, other changes set to be discussed by UIL committees
A Longview resident won $3 million on a Winner's Circle scratch ticket. (Source: Texas Lottery...
Longview resident wins $3 million with scratchoff lottery ticket
TxDOT road crew finds body alongside I-20 in Van Zandt County

Latest News

HB 1788
Governor signs Hefner bill for armed school security
A heat wave has reached the valley.
WebXtra - Hot weather and the homeless: Hiway 80 in need of volunteers and donations
ETN: Homeless Hiway 80
ETN: Summer Homeless Missions
WebExtra: Summertime for Homeless Hiway 80
WebXtra: Homeless Heat Hiway 80
Official seal, State of Texas Governor
Governor Abbott signs HB 3257, creating Texas Holocaust, Genocide and Antisemitism Advisory Commission