Suspect in Kilgore manhunt captured after police tipped-off

By Lane Luckie
Updated: 34 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The suspect at the center of a manhunt in Kilgore on Tuesday is in police custody.

The Kilgore Police Department announced Tuesday evening that 30-year-old James Collie Butler III was arrested without incident after the hours-long search.

The manhunt began early that morning during a traffic stop at Green Hills Drive and Higginbotham Road. Officers discovered Butler had several felony warrants.

According to a news release, Butler got away from police after being placed in handcuffs.

A blood hound from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and a drone were brought in to assist with the search. The Henderson Police Department also provided support.

Sightings were reported off Willow Springs Road and near Creekside Trail, before police found a shoe believed to belong to the suspect.

“At the time, he had a shirt covering his hands and cuffs,” a news release stated.

By 8:00 p.m., police said Butler was in custody thanks to a tip from a concerned citizen.

Butler is now awaiting arraignment before a judge.

