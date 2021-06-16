Stolen car pursuit started in Longview ends in Shreveport

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Wednesday morning Harrison County deputies pursued a suspect in a car allegedly stolen in Dallas, traveling through Longview, that was finally stopped with the aid of Louisiana law enforcement in Shreveport.

Deputy Matt Hensley received a call regarding a stolen Volkswagen Jetta being tracked by GPS from the Dallas area traveling Eastbound on I-20 from Kyle’s Quick Stop at Loop 259 in Longview.

Hensley began pursuing the vehicle and verified that it was stolen. The driver accelerated to a very high speed to evade the deputy determining the driver would not yield to the deputy, Hensley called for additional units.

Lt. Joe Castillo, his K-9 partner, Jumper, and Deputy Janssen Maranto joined the pursuit following the driver eastbound on I-20 at a high rate of speed. Authorities report he was passing vehicles on the shoulder of the roadway.

The pursuit continued into Louisiana where Greenwood police officers deployed a spike strip and one tire was flattened.

The driver continued on three tires and one flat at a high speed to the I-20/Hwy 3132 exit near the Shreveport airport and turned South on Hwy 3132. He drove to 70th Street and exited there and headed Eastbound on 70th Street to the Queensboro neighborhood. He was finally stopped in the industrial area of Queensboro, where he was arrested by Caddo Parish deputies.

The suspect, Jerimiah Rashad Brown, 35, of Shreveport, Louisiana was transported to Caddo Parish jail where he will be arraigned on charges from Harrison County and Caddo Parish.

K-9 Jumper was deployed at the scene but was overcome with a medical emergency, not involving the pursuit of the suspect, and was unable to pursue him. Jumper was immediately transported to the Shreveport emergency animal hospital for treatment and further diagnosis. The veterinarians at the clinic believe he will make a full recovery with IV fluids, medication, and a couple of days rest.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.