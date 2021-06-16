Protesters cheer after judge denies motion from woman charged in Fort Hood soldier’s death

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Protesters who gathered Wednesday outside the Waco Federal Building to call for justice for slain Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen cheered after learning a federal judge denied a motion to suppress evidence in the case of Cecily Aguilar, who’s accused of helping her boyfriend dispose of Guillen’s remains.

U.S. District Judge Alan D Albright rejected a defense request to throw out Aguilar’s confession and “will issue a more robust order as soon as possible,” according to a minute entry for the proceeding.

Aguilar’s attorneys have also filed a motion seeking dismissal of the indictments against Aguilar, who’s charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence and tampering with evidence.

That motion is still pending.

Aguilar told authorities after she was detained on June 30, 2020—the same day remains were found that proved to be Guillen’s—that her boyfriend, Spc. Aaron David Robinson, 20, of Calumet City, Ill., asked her to help dispose of Guillen’s body.

After an interrogation that lasted several hours, she was arrested.

Her attorneys argued Agular’s arrest wasn’t supported by a warrant or probable case in violation of her Fourth Amendment rights and that her “statements and their fruits must be suppressed because they are not sufficiently attenuated to be free of the taint from the Fourth Amendment violation.”

They also argued the officers didn’t give Aguilar a Miranda warning “until after three hours of questioning.”

“Instead, they encouraged her to tell them about the alleged crime in order to help herself—without ever informing her that what she said could be used against her in court or that she had a right to consult with an attorney. This factor weighs against attenuation,” the motion says.,

Guillen was last seen sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22, 2020, in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

Keys to her car and her barracks room and her ID card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she had worked earlier in the day.

More than two months later, on June 30, 2020, contractors working on a fence along the Leon River discovered remains later confirmed to be hers.

Aguilar was arrested after officers pulled over the van in which she was riding on June 30 on Fort Hood.

She agreed to accompany officers to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command Office on Fort Hood to be interviewed, the motion says.

A Texas Ranger questioned her from around 8:30 p.m. until 1 a.m., the motion says, first telling her she was not under arrest and then pressing her on the veracity of her answers.

“After she described the events of April 22 in detail, Ranger Dendy asked, ‘And that’s the story you’re going to stick with?’” the motion says, to which she responded, “Sure.”

Dendy pressed her further, telling her “they found a body where she and Robinson were at on April 22.”

“Ms. Aguilar then told the officers that Robinson took her out to the woods and showed her V.G. dead, in a tough box, and made her help him dismember the body.”

After three hours of interrogation, the motion says, “Dendy told Ms. Aguilar that she would not be going home tonight and that she was under arrest. At that point, Dendy explained her Miranda rights, and she continued assisting officers.”

The arrest came not long after Robinson shot himself to death as Killeen officers approached him.

Aguilar was named in a three-count indictment on July 14, 2020 charging she conspired with another to alter, destroy, mutilate, and conceal any record, document and other object, including the body of V.G.,” that she did “corruptly alter, destroy, mutilate, and conceal any record, document and other object, including the body of V.G., and did attempt to do so, with the intent to impair its integrity and availability for use in an official proceeding, and that she “did corruptly alter, destroy, mutilate, and conceal any record, document and other object, including the body of V.G., and did attempt to do so, with the intent to impair its integrity and availability for use in an official proceeding.”

On April 27, Aguilar’s attorneys filed a 27-page motion seeking the dismissal of the indictments against their client.

In the motion, Aguilar’s attorneys argue the indictment “is shockingly bereft of factual detail from which Ms. Aguilar might be apprised of the charges against her. Each count is largely a recitation of the statutory language of the offense it charges, with limited or no application to Ms. Aguilar.”

The indictment, the motion says, lacks specificity, fails to state an offense, and charges the same offense in more than one count.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.