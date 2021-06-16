Officials investigating fire at home off Estes Parkway in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Crews with the Longview Fire Department responded to a fire at a home Wednesday morning.

The fire happened at around 10 a.m. at an unoccupied home in the 4200 block of Estes Parkway.

Our reporter at the scene reported seeing some smoke. Crews brought the fire under control and put it out relatively quickly.

There have been no injuries reported and the cause remains under investigation.

