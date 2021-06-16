Officer shot in Honey Grove standoff

HONEY GROVE, Texas (KXII) - A police officer has been shot in what’s now a standoff between law enforcement and the suspect inside a Honey Grove home.

Police say around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Honey Grove police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 800 block of Hickory Street when they encountered a man armed with a rifle.

The suspect fired on the officers and one Honey Grove Police Officer was struck in the leg.

The suspect has not been taken into custody and remains barricaded in the residence Wednesday morning.

There is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area including Honey Grove Police, Paris Police Department, Lamar and Fannin County Sheriff’s Deputies, Texas DPS and Texas Rangers.

The surrounding neighborhood has been evacuated for the safety of the residents and the public is asked to stay away from the area.

The wounded officer was taken via air ambulance to an area trauma center for treatment and is now in stable condition.

