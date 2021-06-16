East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Officer shot in Honey Grove standoff

Crime scene now lines the scene of an overnight standoff at a Honey Grove home that left an...
Crime scene now lines the scene of an overnight standoff at a Honey Grove home that left an officer shot.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONEY GROVE, Texas (KXII) - A police officer has been shot in what’s now a standoff between law enforcement and the suspect inside a Honey Grove home.

Police say around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Honey Grove police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 800 block of Hickory Street when they encountered a man armed with a rifle.

The suspect fired on the officers and one Honey Grove Police Officer was struck in the leg.

The suspect has not been taken into custody and remains barricaded in the residence Wednesday morning.

There is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area including Honey Grove Police, Paris Police Department, Lamar and Fannin County Sheriff’s Deputies, Texas DPS and Texas Rangers.

The surrounding neighborhood has been evacuated for the safety of the residents and the public is asked to stay away from the area.

The wounded officer was taken via air ambulance to an area trauma center for treatment and is now in stable condition.

On June 15, 2021 about 11:00 P.M. a Honey Grove police officer responded to the 800 block of Hickory street in reference...

Posted by Honey Grove Police Department on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Eugene Hoffpauir, 36, of Rye
Liberty County man killed after allegedly being dragged behind truck, burned by son of ex-girlfriend
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
UIL Logo (Source: UIL)
‘Friday Night Rule’, other changes set to be discussed by UIL committees
A Longview resident won $3 million on a Winner's Circle scratch ticket. (Source: Texas Lottery...
Longview resident wins $3 million with scratchoff lottery ticket
TxDOT road crew finds body alongside I-20 in Van Zandt County

Latest News

Nicholas Prager (left) and Hannah Fuller were arrested on felony drug charges on June 2.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office finds 500 THC cartridges, arrest two on felony charges
Crews investigate fire at home off Estes Parkway.
Officials investigating fire at home off Estes Parkway in Longview
Estes Parkway Fire
Estes Parkway Fire
Usnavi (Anthony Ramos) and Vanessa (Melissa Barrera) dance in a scene from In the Heights.
The Stew Review: ‘In the Heights’ a crackling big-screen musical
Authorities identify body found alongside I-20 near Canton