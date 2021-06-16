East Texas Now Business Break
Nacogdoches welcomes new business which could act as unexpected workout

By Brianna Linn
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches welcomed its newest downtown business today: Lumberjack Axe Throwing.

The business promotes an atmosphere for axe throwing, a fast-paced game where a player attempts to hit a bullseye with an axe. For some, axe throwing can act as a fun and creative workout. The movement of throwing an axe can exercise several muscle groups at once.

“You know if you’re not used to doing this type of motion, there is a little bit of a workout”, Logan Eddington co-owner of Lumberjack Axe Throwing said. “You know you can build you can build up a little bit of a sweat if you’re not careful, there’s definitely a physical aspect to it.”

This activity can be enjoyed by all age groups. Lumberjack Axe Throwing is located at 115 East Main Street in Nacogdoches.

